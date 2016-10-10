PHOTO FEATURES

Dazzling duds

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016
Wise County 4-Hers modeled NRS fashions during a special show Thursday evening. Each child was allowed to pick out a complete outfit to model at the event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Macy Leichliter strikes a pose before hitting the runway. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Alaina Martinets second-guesses her decision to model in front of a large crowd. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Two 4-Hers prepare to show off their fashion choices. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

HOWDY, FOLKS – Edyee Franks waves while waiting in line to model Thursday evening at the 4-H Fashion Show at NRS in Decatur. The event was held to promote National 4-H Week, which was Oct. 2-8. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


