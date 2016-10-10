By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016
SUNSHINE AND SHOPPING – Crowds visit booths and shop during last Saturday’s Coal Miners’ Heritage Festival in Bridgeport. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
DOGGONE CUTE – Canines in costumes strolled through downtown during the festival’s pet parade Saturday morning. Minnie Pearl, owned by Tommie Clements, made a statement with her fancy pirate costume. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Pistol strutted in front of the judges. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
Other entries included a dog dressed as the Titanic, a poodle in a crocheted dress and a pug bride and groom. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
ARTIST AT WORK – Sculptor Ann Ayres works on a bust during the Coal Miners’ Heritage Festival. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
PRETTY PUMPKIN – Ximena Reyna shows off her painted pumpkin that she made during the festival. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
GOOD LIZARD – Burnley Jones makes friends with a lizard at the festival’s petting zoo. Messenger photo by Joe Duty