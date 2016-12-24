PHOTO FEATURES

Christmas Crafts

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016
Tags: ,

Christmas Crafts

Aubrey and Brooklyn Steinkamp work on holiday-themed arts and crafts at the Young Elementary Christmas celebration Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Showing Off

SHOWING OFF – Hannah Hunter proudly displays her creation Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Christmas Mealtime

CHRISTMAS MEALTIME – Abby Ridder and Brooklyn Woolridge get ready to chow down on a donut. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Family Craftwork

FAMILY CRAFTWORK – Emory and Natoshia Laverty work together on a project between snacks. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?