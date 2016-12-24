Christmas Crafts

By Joe Duty | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016
Tags: Decatur, Young Elementary
Aubrey and Brooklyn Steinkamp work on holiday-themed arts and crafts at the Young Elementary Christmas celebration Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
SHOWING OFF – Hannah Hunter proudly displays her creation Wednesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
CHRISTMAS MEALTIME – Abby Ridder and Brooklyn Woolridge get ready to chow down on a donut. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
FAMILY CRAFTWORK – Emory and Natoshia Laverty work together on a project between snacks. Messenger photo by Joe Duty