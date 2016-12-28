2016 in Review: Most memorable photos

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Tags: 2016 in Review
Great photographs need few words. They preserve a moment in time, capturing action and emotion that can’t be recreated. Here is a sample of those that left an impact in 2016.
EMOTIONAL DAY – Members of the Wallace family stand with their adopted daughter, Aubree, in Judge John Fostel’s 271st District courtroom at Wise County’s first National Adoption Day. Four families adopted children during the November event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
QUIET MOMENT – Boyd volleyball coach Dusty Crafton kneels on the court next to her niece after Boyd swept rival Paradise to remain unbeaten in District 8-3A Oct. 4. Crafton’s brother Zac Webb died unexpectedly the day before. He was battling lung cancer. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
AT PLAY – Two little fans climb back into the bleachers at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
CELEBRATORY HORSEPLAY – Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White pretends to gasp for breath as Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson wraps him up in a bear hug after White won his reelection campaign in November. White defeated Democrat challenger Ray F. Morris II. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
ON PARADE – A Bridgeport fire engine follows in the city’s homecoming parade in September. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HELPING HAND – Bridgeport Assistant Fire Chief Doug Jones comforts Kevin Rodriguez while waiting for the rest of Rodriguez’s family to be ferried across the rushing water that stranded the family in their home on Country Club Road in April. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HANG ON – A young boy clings to a lamb during the mutton bustin’ competition held for the kids before the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge in June. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
LEAP FOR JOY – A group of girls jump around at the Wise County Old Settler’s Reunion in Decatur in July. Reunion is a large-scale gathering of local families, who spend a week camping out together. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
MOTEL DESTROYED – A tall column of black smoke was visible for more than 10 miles when a fire destroyed part of the Harbor Inn motel in Runaway Bay in October. Seven fire departments were called to the scene. The blaze was investigated by the state fire marshal. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
WANDS UP – Students and volunteers at Weatherford College Wise County’s STEMania event create bubble art. The annual October event was attended by more than 900 fourth graders from Wise, Jack and Parker Counties and included 60 learning stations staffed by more than 500 volunteers. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
THE SUN ALSO RISES – The sun rises over a quiet Decatur Square. Messenger photo by Joe Duty