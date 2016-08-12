Update voter registration

By D.A. Sharpe | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Aurora

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to be registered to vote in order to be eligible for the November 8 national general elections.

If you were a registered voter in your jurisdiction in good standing for the most recent public elections, you have no concerns about being able to vote Nov. 8. However, if you were a registered voter in another jurisdiction in the last election, you need to have completed your renewed registration process by Oct. 11.

A majority of voters are prepared to vote. However, are you acquainted with people in your neighborhood, at your church, in your occupational endeavor who now need to become renewed for voting? You should show them this letter, and urge them to take initiatives before it’s too late for them.

The potential problem can be whether you have updated the official papers that document you as a new resident where you now live and expect to vote. If you appear at your local county voters registrar’s office at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 with your primary official identification still being your New Mexico driver’s license, you are out of luck.

You needed to have gone to a Texas Department of Public Safety Office in time to apply for a renewed license, and even to take a new driver’s test, if your circumstances require such. That’s a process that may take several days. The website of the Texas Secretary of State gives the detail that is needed to consummate a change in voter registration: votetexas.gov/faq/registration#2788.

General elections are important, and all citizens have an obligation, not only to be registered to vote, but to be informed on the issues that should govern your decision-making process in casting your vote! Don’t you miss out on that duty, because of procrastination, and don’t let anyone you know miss that opportunity.

D.A. Sharpe

Chair of the Wise County Early Voting Ballot Board