Trump will preserve country

By Gerald Groves | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Dec. 7 of this year will be the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that began World War II – an attack that would awaken a sleeping giant.

How can there be any doubt that our country is of God?

The Bible speaks of God and the devil. The first amendment of our Constitution enumerates five rights that we enjoy with freedom of religion being one of them. Who believes that the devil would stand for freedom of religion? Therefore, the founders and framers were inspired by God.

Our country has been the lighthouse for the world. People from all over the world risk their lives to try and come to our country. If America does not support and stand with Israel, who would or will?

After the brutal and savage attack on Pearl Harbor, teenage boys and young men flooded the draft offices to enlist in the armed forces. If you could interview each of them today, many could recall when they felt the presence of God.

Toward the end of the war, at the Battle of the Bulge, General George S. Patton Jr. had been ordered to relieve Bastogne, which was completely surrounded by heavily armored German forces. Upon reaching the German perimeter at Bastogne, the Third Army could not fight its way through to Bastogne because of the weather. American and German meteorologists were in agreement that there would be three weeks of rain. General Patton had a previously written prayer by his chaplain printed on postcards and distributed throughout his army.

The prayer was “Almighty and merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee of Thy great goodness to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call upon Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies, and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen”.

Dec. 23 broke to bright sunshine, allowing our planes to make a drop into Bastogne of food, medical supplies and ammunition and also to bomb and strafe the German positions. On Dec. 26, Patton’s Third cut a narrow corridor through the panzer to relieve Bastogne. The battle raged for another month with the weather miserable, cold and snowing.

This reference to Bastogne and what happened there in World War II was taken from the biography of General George S. Patton Jr.,1885 to 1945, by Frank Stroupe.

Our country has experienced many very trying times since she was founded 240 years ago – the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the JFK assassination, Watergate, 9/11 and others.

The presidency of Barack Hussein Obama brought us something quite different. President Obama declared early in his administration something to the effect that we are going to remake America.

On the stump for Hillary Clinton, he said we need Hillary for four years to continue the work we began eight years ago. It’s arrogant of someone to say that the country that was founded with God’s inspiration is going to be remade.

The sleeping giant was once again awakened.

There are those who have said, and will continue to say, that Donald J. Trump is not qualified to be president of the United States. I would submit that just as God had military leaders in place to lead the greatest generation and our allies during World War II to keep the world from being plunged into darkness and tyranny, that one of the things Donald J. Trump was born to do was become president of our country.

Therefore, he will lead just as Patton and the rest of the very distinguished leaders of World War II led, and our country will once again be preserved rather than undergo a makeover.

God has been there for His country since the founders and framers started the experiment in democracy 240 years ago. May the young people of our country come to understand that it is what a man does that is the measure of the man, rather than his rhetoric.

May they come to understand that it is OK to trust, but verify the trust.

Eternal vigilance, indeed, is the guardian of freedom.

Gerald Groves

Bridgeport