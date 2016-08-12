Thanks for supporting Taste of Wise

By Lori Sherwood | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016



On behalf of the Look Local Committee, we want to thank the citizens of Wise County for your continued support of the Taste of Wise event each year.

For six years, this event has grown tremendously, providing excitement and outreach for local restaurants and food venues, as well as businesses within the county, exposing many of our residents to the variety of choices we have here.

This year we had more than 750 people in attendance and nearly 100 volunteers, including some amazing local musicians.

Thanks to all of those in attendance we were able to raise the necessary funds to keep the Look Local campaign going for another year.

Look Local, for those who are unaware, encourages residents of Wise County to look local first. When we shop local, the money remains in Wise County, which will result in more jobs, business diversity and civic improvements.

Also, shopping local often supports your neighbors, family and friends in the community as business owners and employees.

Lori Sherwood

Look Local Committee

Wise County