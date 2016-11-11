Take challengers’ suggestions to heart

By Don Drain | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Newark

Today as I am reminiscing about the elections we went through, I think about the things that were said and what is ahead for us, the people, at the local level. Wise County still has the same problems no matter who is in office.

I hope the elected officials have taken some of the ideas of the challengers to heart and look seriously at those problems and solutions to them. I only wish the elected could look at this election as it was. My opponent made the statement that the system works.

The people that voted just pulled the straight party ticket, not even knowing the down ticket.

I talked to a person the other day that admitted not knowing any of them, did not even look them up on Google or check out their voting record.

He didn’t know that they voted against veterans programs or the mentally challenged programs of Texas, but he blindly voted for them.

Folks, it pays to look at the down ballot.

He just said they are conservative and so am I.

Well, when it comes to voting, I will look at the record of voting.

Just like Ted Cruz claiming to be for our veterans, yet he and Cornyn constantly vote against our veterans programs.

I just hope the county judge will take seriously, and start working on, a countywide master plan for the development of this county of Wise.

The Texas Department of Transportation is already at the roads and what is needed in Wise.

The flooding is a big problem in Wise County. It’s going to take a concentration of all the government entities that are involved – local, state and federal. It should be a priority as he is an advocate of water projects.

We shall see.

Don Drain

Newark