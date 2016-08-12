Stranded but not stuck

By Sue and Randy Howerton | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016



On Aug. 24-25, my husband and I were in town to pick up a piece of heavy shop equipment when we found we needed an emergency truck repair.

We ended up finding Flusche Automotive, who responded to a call after hours and who spent the following day working hard to get us back on the road.

In the meantime, the Decatur Hampton Inn made sure we’d be able to extend our stay and even gave us plenty of time to find out before having to check out. While waiting on the repair, we ran into the men’s coffee club at the Chamber, and they were so nice as to invite us to join them.

Our whole experience in Decatur was so good that we didn’t even think about our truck having broken, from the great customer service from Flusche Automotive and the Hampton Inn, to the friendliness of the coffee club guys and Chamber staff.

We plan to visit again just for fun. We have told our friends that Decatur is certainly the place to break down!

Sue and Randy Howerton

Seguin