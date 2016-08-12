Straight from the heart

By Denny Deady | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Dreams do come true and yes, as the song says, there are angels among us.

A high school sophomore here in South Texas, a young man with special needs, has long expressed his desire to play golf. A lack of means and his physical limitations has kept that desire little more than a dream.

On his truck route one day, the boy’s father happened to mention that dream in casual conversation with a customer. That customer, a retired coach, offered to work with the son at a nearby golf club. The old coach realized quickly that the boy would need lightweight clubs that his frail arms could lift and swing. So he turned to friends “back home” for help in finding a lightweight set of women’s golf clubs. He turned to Kristi and Deroy Bennett and Patti Gage in Decatur, three people known for helping others.

As she does with every plea for help, Patti responded immediately. Sure, she said, she had some old clubs in her warehouse, a storehouse of treasures for her famous garage sales that have often included the kitchen sink.

Kristi and Deroy got on their phones to golfing friends. If you know the Bennetts, you know their hands are in just about every charitable cause in Wise County. If you don’t know them, you can bet you’ve been helped by them in some way.

More than enough clubs were found, along with a couple of golf bags, a towel and some tees.

The boy’s family wasn’t looking for a handout. They asked for nothing. It was simply a dad sharing his son’s dream.

Those three angels among us asked nothing in return. Their reward comes in knowing they have once again helped someone in need. And this time, they just happened to help make a dream come true.

Denny Deady

Magnolia