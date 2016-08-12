Plan for growth

By Don Drain | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

We have a lot of potential growth coming to Wise County, and we need as a county to work with the cities and organize the zoning along the southeast corridor from Tarrant and Denton counties.

We also need to expand or organize a countywide economic development committee to work aggressively with our cities in all of Wise County. We need good industry to come into our great county.

We are very close to exploding because of our location and the easiness of rail connection and the highways traveling through our county from all directions.

We are accessible from any of those directions. We have vast tracts of land and wide-open spaces. It needs to be zoned for industrial parks that can and will be capable of receiving raw materials and shipping finished products to other locations of our country and around the globe.

If we do not start now planning and zoning these areas, we are going to end up like a lot of other cities and counties with hodge-podge land use and a conglomerate of non-associated developments.

We will have a giant plant next door to a planned subdivision. It is important that the county and cities work hand in hand.

Plan the work and work the plan.

It’s time we in Wise County do this.

Don Drain

Newark