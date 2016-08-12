Is Kaepernik all talk?

By Linda Goodwin | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Alvord

When I read Racey Burden’s column, “Practice empathy instead of passing judgment” concerning Colin Kaepernik, immediately I felt she was misguided. But after researching how so many black people feel they are treated unjustly, I was disappointed.

The people of the United States have become, for the most part, an “all about me” generation, but there are many groups that could claim injustice. Among them, war veterans, police and the poor, to name a few.

In a perfect world, there would be justice and equality. We are not there.

I wonder though, as I see Kaepernik sit during the national anthem, just how much of his exorbitant salary does he use to help black citizens or does he feel it is enough to remain sitting during the national anthem?

Linda Goodwin

Alvord