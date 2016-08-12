Explore Decatur’s library

By Sue Heaberlin | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Decatur

There was an interesting article in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently about Jacquelyn Mitchard, a novelist, who was coming to Fort Worth to discuss her latest book.

She is quoted as saying, “I am very sentimental, and almost patriotic, about the fact that we still have a free public library system.”

We in Decatur are so fortunate to have our own well-respected library and its many resources available to us. I encourage everyone who hasn’t taken advantage of them to visit, bring your children and explore.

Sue Heaberlin

Decatur