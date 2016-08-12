Council members’ residency questioned

By Cathy Coffee | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Rhome

All city council members should reside in the city they represent. If a city council member moves the right thing to do is resign, not look for a loophole in the state law and stay because their “friends” ask them to.

Dawn Davis, wife of former Police Chief Brandon Davis, has moved away from Rhome with her family. Rhome was in much turmoil while Brandon Davis was chief, and at one point Dawn Davis decided to resign while living here, then changed her mind. Now that she no longer lives in Rhome she wants input on how our city is run? This makes no sense at all.

There is a petition asking for Dawn Davis to resign. As of Aug. 28, 70 names have been collected. If any Rhome citizens that are registered voters share the same concerns and would like to sign this petition, please leave your request and contact information in an email to: resignfromcouncil@gmail.com. We will make arrangements for you to sign the petition.

Editor’s note: The Messenger contacted Dawn Davis to verify whether she’s moved from Rhome. Davis declined to comment.