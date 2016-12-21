Wise County Person of the Year

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016



For the first time, the Wise County Messenger is naming a Person of the Year.

The nominees, as chosen by the newsroom staff, include Sheriff Lane Akin, Decatur First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Gerre Joiner, real estate developer Mark Moran, Bridgeport Mayor Randy Singleton and Aurora City Administrator Toni Wheeler.

Today’s Opinion page features columns detailing why each person should be considered for the honor. The winner will be named in the Dec. 31 issue.

In the meantime, we invite you to weigh-in by voting online at wcmess.com/person. Voting is open through Monday, Dec. 26. The readers’ choice will also be recognized in the Dec. 31 edition.

AKIN SECURES STRONG SUPPORT

By Brian Knox

The presidential election brought out one of the largest percentage of voters in Wise County history.

And despite one candidate – Donald Trump – getting 83 percent of the vote, he didn’t receive the most votes of any candidate in the election.

That distinction would belong to a man whose election was a mere formality since he didn’t have an opponent in the November election: Sheriff Lane Akin.

In fact, although Akin will officially begin his first term as sheriff on Jan. 1, he has been serving as sheriff since shortly after his election in the March primary.

Although he seemed to be the clear favorite in his primary race against then-Rhome Police Chief Brandon Davis, Akin didn’t take anything for granted. He made sure to cross the county meeting voters and listening to their concerns.

Those voters would hand Akin the victory with a Trump-like 83 percent of the primary vote.

A week after taking office, Akin made the following statement during a promotion ceremony at the sheriff’s office: “We don’t want to rest on our laurels. We’re always projecting toward the future to see that we put out there unparalleled service and unwavering protection.”

In the nine months he’s served as sheriff, Akin has worked to see that message fulfilled.

One change he’s made at the department aimed at improving public safety is a policy that allows his patrol sergeants to end officer-involved vehicle pursuits if the chase is entering densely-populated or high traffic areas.

In July, after the shooting deaths of five officers in Dallas, Akin found himself in a position to guide his officers during one of the darkest days in Texas law enforcement history. He made sure to send an encouraging message to all of his staff and asked to stay vigilant.

Although he doesn’t seek the spotlight, often pointing out the good work of his officers or assisting agencies, you’ll often find Akin at the front line of situations where officers are facing dangerous conditions such as negotiating with people who have barricaded themselves in a home with a gun.

He’s also not afraid to wear a pink tutu, as evidenced during a photo that accompanied a Messenger story about local law enforcement agencies participating in a contest to raise money for cancer research.

For his public support at the ballot box and his service to the public, Akin is a worthy candidate for Wise County’s Person of the Year.

JOINER OPENS HEART TO COMMUNITY

By Kristen Tribe

No one in Wise County can make you feel more important than Gerre Joiner.

He has a knack of making everyone feel special.

Joiner is associate pastor to senior adults at the First Baptist Church in Decatur, but his heart and goodwill extend far beyond the title.

If you run into Joiner on the street, his greeting makes you feel as if your meeting was more than happenstance. In those few minutes, you’re convinced there’s no one else he’d rather be talking to. Every time, you walk away with a lighter heart.

It’s not uncommon to hear of him rallying friends to help someone in need, and he often makes extraordinary efforts behind the scenes to aid others.

An FBC family, who was new to town, was preparing to go on a cruise but couldn’t find their young child’s birth certificate. Joiner heard of their plight and jumped into action. Somehow he secured a copy of the child’s birth certificate and personally delivered it to the family, so they could make their ship’s departure.

Joiner never tells anyone “no.” If there’s a need, he will find a way to meet it.

FBC children’s minister Candy Burden said her cell phone quit working one night, and she needed one right away. Joiner didn’t hesitate: “I have one,” he said. “Come over.”

Despite the late hour, Joiner met her in his robe, cell phone in hand, ready to help.

He’s also deeply involved in various communitywide service projects and integral in motivating others to join in. He always has a joke on the tip of his tongue and a funny prank in the works. He relishes a good story, and although he likes to tell them, he’s a remarkable listener, a rare quality these days.

Joiner has preached many local funerals, and in fact, is known for his touching services, whether he knows the person or not. That’s just the kind of guy he is. He will preach a funeral for a stranger to aid their loved ones and commemorate the legacy of the deceased.

Gerre Joiner is truly a friend to all, and therefore, worthy of consideration as Wise County’s Person of the Year.

MORAN REVITALIZES DOWNTOWN SQUARE

By David Talley

Mark Moran may not be a Wise County native, but you’d be hard pressed to find a Decatur resident who doesn’t consider the Wichita Falls man one of their own.

The real estate developer’s continued interest in Decatur has resulted in significant business development downtown, earning him the Faith in the Future award from the Decatur Chamber of Commerce in November.

“It’s the town, the location and the people; but the square is what really caught my eye,” Moran said in July of what originally brought him to Decatur in 2005. “It’s just that old, Texas square.”

A trip downtown isn’t complete without stopping to take in Moran’s handiwork, with a series of beautification projects running up and down the city’s main drag.

The neon-trimmed Majestic Theatre marquee sign high above 119 South State Street was one of the first, followed by a box garden inside an old truck at a community park on West Walnut Street. Colluding with designers Jake and Daniel Hayhurst and Kris Hibbitts of One Light Workshop in Bridgeport, Moran commissioned the 12-foot tall steel sculpture of two dice just behind the square’s east buildings. A massive “Greetings from Decatur” mural behind the dice by artist Rick Duwe soon followed.

More projects and businesses are on the horizon, with plans for the West Trinity Coffee Bar posted on Moran’s “Decatur Town Square” Facebook page. The page has gained a sizable online audience of nearly 4,000, helping to promote businesses in Decatur and other cities and posting original articles on the town’s history and traditions.

Despite his notoriety, Moran is an approachable figure, usually happy to discuss his ongoing projects. Should you strike up a conversation with him, it doesn’t take long to see his pride in helping to grow the future of his adopted community.

RANDY SINGLETON LEADS WITH TIRELESS SERVICE

By Racey Burden

Police chief, mayor, citizen of the year. Randy Singleton has held all of these titles at some point, making him quite possibly the most well-known (and maybe well-liked) man in Bridgeport.

After a 40-year law enforcement career that began and ended in his hometown, Singleton retired as Bridgeport’s chief of police late last year. By all accounts, he turned around a struggling department when he returned to Bridgeport as chief in 2002. Singleton helped the department receive its state accreditation and expanded its community outreach. The average tenure as an officer increased to nine years under his watch.

Perhaps most notably, and most tragically, Singleton led the department forward after Sgt. Randy White was killed while on duty in 2009. Singleton has said that after White’s death, the local officers pulled together to become a more determined and united department.

In February, the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce honored his years of service by naming Singleton Citizen of the Year.

“He’s a true servant leader,” current Police Chief Steve Stanford said at the chamber awards banquet.

After his retirement, it would have been easy for Singleton to take a step back from community service for a while, and no one would have judged him for doing so. Instead, he chose to run for mayor. Running unopposed, Singleton was sworn in this May.

Under his leadership so far, the city has seen big changes, most recently including the substantial completion of the Halsell Street Improvement Project, the revision of the city’s zoning ordinances to expand zoning for alcohol sales and addition of amortization provisions.

Stanford probably described Singleton’s impact on the city best when presenting the Citizen of the Year award to his mentor – “His fingerprints are all over Bridgeport.”

TONI WHEELER EMBRACES LOCAL LORE

By Racey Burden

For years people in Aurora skirted around the town’s most infamous legend, but City Administrator Toni Wheeler wants to embrace that history.

Wheeler, an Aurora native, has been instrumental in bringing the city’s extraterrestrial background into the foreground this year. She’s helped to organize both a convention and a haunted house that drew from the story of Ned, the alien who supposedly crashed his cigar-shaped spaceship into a windmill outside of town in 1897, and who, according to local legend, is buried in Aurora Cemetery.

“Locally, there is still a great divide – believers vs. nonbelievers,” Wheeler said in April, just before the city’s first Aurora Alien Encounter convention.

Wheeler is there to bridge that divide for the good of the town. After years of taking strange calls from curious UFO-watchers wanting to see the burial site, Wheeler sees the potential for Aurora to be the next Roswell, N.M. – in fact, the Aurora Alien Encounter drew in more than 300 visitors from all across the state, a larger turnout than Roswell’s first extraterrestrial convention.

The success of the Alien Encounter was built upon in October when Wheeler designed the Aurora Alien Abduction haunted house, which saw nearly 300 visitors every night it was open.

The popular haunt even included a “crashed spaceship” (old satellite dish) that Wheeler designed herself.

“I have to pay homage to my dear Ned,” Wheeler said in October. “I loved that legend growing up in Aurora.”

Thanks to Wheeler and her out-of-this-world ideas, perhaps other kids, local and tourist, will grow up loving Ned, too.