What are you for?

By Brian Eaton | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Brian Eaton

A few years ago, country singer Pat Green recorded an excellent song called “What I’m For.” In it, songwriters Marc Beeson and Allen Shamblin tell us numerous things they are for, including: trustworthy mechanics, inner-city teachers never giving up on kids, Texas margaritas, getting out of debt, soakin’ up wisdom from old men, smiling drive-thru workers, counting blessings and leaving grudges behind. The tagline, and point of the whole song, is “You don’t have to guess what I’m against, if you know what I’m for.”

Most of us feel the tone of our public discourse, as evident through the election season, is getting more and more negative, and it seems difficult to find a way to turn that tide. Perhaps the only thing almost all Americans could agree on – other than wanting the elections to be over – was “I’m not voting for that idiot” (which idiot, of course, had us deeply divided).

But now that the election is over and the holiday season is here, maybe we should try to have a more positive attitude and affirmatively support what is good, not just attacking and complaining about what we think is not.

So in the spirit of the aforementioned song, here are a few things that I am for.

I’m for people who volunteer their time and talents to play piano or lead songs at nursing homes.

I’m for those who eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores even if they might find something a little cheaper at a big chain or online.

I’m for waitresses and clerks at those local establishments that make it enjoyable to keep eating and shopping there.

I’m for pro athletes that give a “hometown discount” and don’t automatically sign with the team offering the most money. The ones who realize they’ve got a good thing going where they are and possibly have a sense of loyalty to their team and its fans.

I’m for women and men who serve on church, civic and charity boards and committees, enduring tedious meetings and often making difficult decisions on contentious issues, with only a genuine desire to do what’s best for the organization and the people it serves.

I’m for cheeseburgers that are still reasonably priced and aren’t tricked up with all kinds of crazy toppings that clearly don’t belong on an already masterful creation.

I’m for Little League coaches who can somehow master that delicate balance of teaching good fundamentals, letting everyone play more or less equal amounts and being competitive, all the while making sure every kid enjoys the sport and wants to play next season on his or her team.

I’m for little kids who joyfully play and dance and sing without inhibition. And I’m especially for those who continue to do so even after people start telling them it’s uncool.

I’m for bridge partners and all teammates who don’t point out your obvious mistakes, but continue supporting and encouraging even after you make boneheaded plays.

I’m for nurses and other caregivers who cheerfully and compassionately serve their patients, in sometimes challenging circumstances. (Perhaps this one is a little self-serving as my wife is an RN).

I’m for reporters who keep a strict sense of ethics and devote themselves to even-handed and thorough news coverage. And I’m for those of you who watch, listen to and read these journalists, even if they aren’t the “showiest” or most “entertaining.” (OK, maybe self-serving again, but I am proud of the folks at this paper and do appreciate all its readers).

And finally, I’m for students who go back and thank their teachers for the positive impact they’ve had on their lives. I was never good at this one, so to Mr. Mosley, Mrs. Enis, Coach Atkinson, Coach Scroggins, and all the dedicated teachers and coaches during my days in Decatur ISD – thank you.

I think the songwriters had it absolutely right. If you go around praising what’s good and right, it will become clear what you are against without you ever having to say it.

The trick is to not give a backhanded compliment by spinning something negative into what appears to be a positive. For example, “I’m for people who don’t …” or “I’m for things that aren’t …” I may have gotten close to the line (or over) on some of my examples, but it’s a good challenge for anyone who wants to try.

There are certainly lots of problems among us that need serious attention. But at the same time, there are countless incredible things about the time and place where we currently live. And there are wonderful things about the people who live here with us.

So take a minute to think about what you are for over the coming days and weeks, and then let the people responsible for making our lives a little better – or a lot better – know it. I promise they will appreciate it.

Brian Eaton, a graduate of Decatur High School and Southern Methodist University, is a certified public accountant in Fort Worth.