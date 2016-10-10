Stay positive, we’re almost to Election Day

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Brian Knox

Seventeen more days. We can do this, people.

A little more than two weeks remain in this presidential campaign season. This one’s been one of the nastiest in our nation’s history, and it is likely to only get worse from now until Election Day on Nov. 8.

So with that in mind, I thought I’d try to encourage people to overcome nasty with nice. Instead of engaging in words of vitriol, let’s engage in positive actions.

It’s easy. For instance, if you find yourself wanting to call supporters of the candidate you oppose a “basket of deplorables,” try putting together a “box of adorables” instead. Maybe it can be filled with taco Halloween costumes for small dogs.

However, if seeing a taco costume makes you think about building a wall and making Mexico pay for it, how about going on a shopping spree at the mall and making MasterCard pay for it? Just think of how early Christmas shopping for your loved ones will ease the holiday stress, which may be no sweat after this campaign season.

And if sweating makes you think about how global warming was created for and by the Chinese, why not take this opportunity to winterize your home? Start by checking your furnace. If it looks like major repairs are needed, you might think about replacing the entire system. From now until Dec. 31, you can save money by buying Energy Star products that allow you to take advantage of federal tax credits to save energy.

Which, admittedly, could remind you of how your candidate is being accused of taking advantage of the tax code to avoid paying federal income tax for years. Rather than get mad, why not clean out your closets and children’s toy boxes for items that haven’t been used in years and could help out someone in need. It could be coats you’ve outgrown or hand puppets that never get played with.

I know – now you are thinking of someone being accused of being a puppet for Russian President Vladimir Putin. No problem. Take a moment to send a note to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while – perhaps a college roommate or friend you haven’t seen in a long time. You can make a call, mail a card or simply send an email.

Emails. They tend to go missing sometimes, don’t they?

Rather than losing something, why not think about adding something to your home that will bring joy? A furry friend might help. Just think of the joy of scooping up and petting a shelter cat.

On second thought, maybe make that a dog. In a hot dog outfit.

Just don’t enter any pet costume pageants.

Brian Knox is the Messenger’s special projects manager.