Political drivel clutters little minds

By Danielle Scroggins | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Danielle Scroggins

I hesitate to approach the subject of the presidential election because of the polarized climate surrounding it. However, I feel compelled to point out one important fact.

Our children are watching.

They are watching what we watch, and they are watching how we react. They see commercials and news, and they listen to our comments on both. They come to school, and our words come out of their mouths.

Some are confused words about politics. Some are specific words on policy.

Others are emotional words about the candidates and their qualifications, their human qualities and their intelligence. It’s very difficult to hear grown-up opinions fall so easily out of young, impressionable minds.

It’s upsetting to watch a mind close to possibility before the benefit of experience and education has been given a chance.

As the grownups, we need a gut check, and we need to seize this teachable moment. While we may or may not be happy with either candidate, in November, we will be choosing one for the office of president of the United States. We need to show our children the importance of that decision.

I know it’s easy to laugh at the antics of “Saturday Night Live” or become consumed with the opinions on “Meet the Press,” but take a minute and look at your kiddos. I am one of the most guilty.

I realized this weekend that I should explain why I am laughing and explain why the issues discussed are important. I need to explain that our leaders speak for us, and because of that, we all need to be informed, choose wisely and have faith.

No matter your political affiliation, be it Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, your job as an American is to listen to the candidates, to remember the vision of our founding fathers and to make a decision for the best of the whole of us.

Vote. Have good manners. Be respectful of the office. Give our children hope. Teach them to believe in our systems and in our leaders. They are watching. They are listening.

And one day, they will be voting, too. Show them how it’s done.

Danielle Scroggins is a Decatur resident, Decatur High school graduate, teacher and mother of three. She writes a monthly column, Life is Kid’s Stuff, for the Messenger.