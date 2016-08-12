Wreck victim dies

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Boyd, wreck

A Boyd man injured in a head-on collision two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

Hubert Ray Erskine, 42, died at 2:28 p.m. Saturday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office.

Erskine was westbound on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 718 near Aurora at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 8 when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an Acura passenger car head on, according to investigators.

The driver of the other car, Tatum Meador, 27, of Watauga was taken by ground ambulance to JPS with serious injuries.

Service for Erskine is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.