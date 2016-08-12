Wreck seriously injures 2

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Aurora, wreck

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision near Aurora Thursday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said a Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 718 at 7:15 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an Acura passenger car head on.

The driver of the Impala, later identified as Herbert Erskine, 42, of Boyd was flown from the scene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The driver of the Acura, Tatum Meador, 27, of Watauga was taken by ground ambulance to JPS as well.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.