Wreck remains under investigation

By David Talley and Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

The investigation into the pursuit and officer-involved wreck that injured two Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators last week is almost complete, Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said Tuesday.

The chase started when a marked Wise County Sheriff’s Office vehicle attempted to make a traffic stop to execute an arrest warrant on David Nickolas Armstrong, 30, of Bridgeport near the roadside park on U.S. 81/287 north of Decatur just before 11 Thursday morning.

Armstrong and a passenger fled south in a green Kia car, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and driving into oncoming lanes, according to call sheet records.

Sheriff’s office investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle were among the pursuers, driving an unmarked white pickup with lights and sirens activated.

The chase came to a head as it entered the Decatur city limits.

Hoskins said Neagle attempted to avoid a spike strip laid by DPS troopers ahead of the chase by driving into the median just south of Thompson Street, but collided with Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger driving an unmarked sedan across the median to join the pursuit.

The force of the collision caused Neagle’s pickup to capsize. It came to rest on its passenger side in the southbound shoulder, trapping the occupants.

After extrication, Neagle and Mayo were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur. Neagle was later flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with a neck injury. Mayo was treated at WHS and released.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Neagle had surgery Saturday and remained at JPS Tuesday. Mayo remains at home recovering from his injuries. Both are continuing to improve, the sheriff said.

Hoskins said the investigation won’t assign fault to either officer in the collision. The department is working with DPS for advanced drawings of the scene, and he’s waiting to analyze dash-cam video of the wreck before completing his report.

Armstrong continued south before turning north on U.S. Business 81/287. He attempted to lose officers by driving through several yards, but left his vehicle to flee on foot. He was caught and arrested after a short chase.

Armstrong remains in Wise County Jail as of press time Tuesday on charges of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine 4-200 grams. His bond is set at $150,000.