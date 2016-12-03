Working on the wild side; Decatur teen aids animals with Eagle Scout project

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Four pairs of feline eyes peer from behind a chain-link fence as a group of teenage volunteers take a break from their work to stare back.

Bordered on one side by a lion enclosure and by tigers on another, Charlie Doubrava’s Eagle Scout project crew is in strange company.

“The troop leaders all thought this would make a really interesting project,” Doubrava said.

The Decatur High School junior and Troop 121 Life Scout chose to perform his required service project at Bridgeport’s Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE) after spending time at the facility with a friend who lives on site. Volunteers Saturday worked to erect chain-link panels for a small cat enclosure and built a shelter for the two llamas who also call the center home.

Doubrava said he contacted center director Heidi Krahn to ask what work the staff needed done. From there, he was able to pick a few projects that appealed to him.

“It turns out she’s helped a lot of Eagle Scouts do projects out here,” he said. “So she’s actually really familiar with the process and extremely helpful.

“I picked [the fence] because it’s pretty simple. You can get a few guys going, and they’ll be able to stick with it for a while. We really wanted to do the llama shelter because with the weather, they needed a warm place to go. That really needed to get done before the winter weather sets in.”

Thanks to several generous CARE donors, Doubrava said he was able to get the materials for the project free of charge.

Center Operations Director Derek Krahn said Doubrava’s work would give the center more options if they need to take in more cats. According to its website, the nonprofit currently houses more than 40 animals taken from captive backgrounds.

“It’s easier,” he said, “whenever people contact us and say, ‘we’ve got this type of animal that needs a home.’ It’s easier to say, ‘yes, we have that space available,’ as opposed to, ‘yes, we are going to have the space.’ This is a critical component of that.”

Currently, Krahn said, the facility’s bobcats occupy an enclosure originally intended for larger cats. While the arrangement works, it isn’t ideal.

“It’s so hard to get the things that we want to get done because our manpower is limited,” he said. “We have to keep on re-orienting our priorities. We’ve had to look at it like, ‘well, the bobcats do have a very suitable enclosure right now, so we’ll have to put this off until we can get more people to work.’

“It gets put off until we get folks like this who can come help us out,” Krahn said.

With the project’s completion, Doubrava said he’s got only a few final requirements to wrap up his Boy Scout career as an Eagle. Both his older brother, Will, and father, Russell, attained the coveted rank, and he said that’s helped motivate him in the final stretch.

“It pushed me,” he said. “They pushed me. They kind of pulled me, too.”