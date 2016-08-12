Women’s Building remodel grinds to halt

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Wise County Fairgrounds

Work on the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds is temporarily halted because the contractor did not seek the proper permits with the city of Decatur.

Planning and Development Director Dedra Ragland said a third-party inspector working for the city visited the site Aug. 9 and determined the level of work required permits.

As of Tuesday, they were still not in place. County Judge J.D. Clark said the project had not been red-flagged, but contractor Basic IDIQ quit working so “they don’t get in trouble with the city.”

Clark lays the blame on the contractor.

“It’s up to Basic IDIQ to get the permits,” he said. “You assume that when you come to do a project, you talk to the municipality.”

Clark said Basic IDIQ’s excuse was that the bulk of their work is for schools and government entities, and in most cases, they’re not required to get permits.

“IDIQ screwed it up and should have done it in the week before they started the demolition and didn’t,” he said.

Ragland said this isn’t the first time her department has had problems with the county.

“We’ve had other issues with the county not getting a permit and not completing the process,” she said. “I’ve had developers call me and complain, saying it’s not fair they’re having to follow the rules and (the county) doesn’t.”

She noted that no permits were acquired for work in recent years on the county jail and county public works buildings.

“They have to follow our rules. I know they don’t think so, but they do,” she said. “It gets real difficult when you have other developers having to follow the same rules. It puts us in a bad spot.”

The remodel project started Aug. 8 and is expected to cost $177,566, to be covered by capital expenditure funds. The original completion date was mid-September, but Clark said it will likely be early October before it’s finished.