Women’s Building facelift finished

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Wise County Fairgrounds

The Women’s Building remodel is complete.

The structure, located on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur, now has a refined, rustic look. The county held its Thanksgiving lunch for employees at the building last Thursday and County Judge J.D. Clark said he received good feedback.

“Everybody was anxious to see it,” he said. “They knew what it looked like before, so they were really surprised and pleased.”

The wood paneling was removed from the walls and replaced with a fresh coat of paint and manufactured wood wainscoting. Sconces were also installed on the walls.

The ceiling was replaced with tiles that give the appearance of a tin ceiling, and pendant lighting replaces the old, fluorescent bulbs that previously hung from above.

A serving window was cut in the wall between the main room and the kitchen, and the floors were stained and polished.

Clark said commercial-size appliances will be installed in the kitchen in January or February.

“We went into it with the approach that we wanted it to be an upgraded, nice facility suitable for meetings or weddings, family reunions, birthdays or community events, but also a place that still fits in at the fairgrounds, and we feel like we achieved that,” he said.

The project cost $176,909.91 in capital expenditure funds.

SHOW BARN IMPROVEMENTS

Commissioners now plan to make improvements to the show barn. Last week they approved spending $35,000 in capital expenditure money to improve the building.

They will re-skin the building, replacing sheet metal, and they will also insulate the south end of the barn and the show ring area. Clark said they will paint the inside of the barn white, including the insulation to brighten it.

Work should start in two to three weeks and be complete before the start of the Wise County Youth Fair.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White paved the roads at the fairgrounds last week.