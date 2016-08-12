Woman arrested for drug possession

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Crime, Rhome

A Louisiana woman who was acting strangely in a local truck stop wound up being arrested on first-degree felony drug charges Tuesday.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman causing a disturbance at the Love’s Truck Stop in Rhome around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“She apparently was just very nervous, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Sheriff Lane Akin said. “She had been inside for about an hour knocking things off the shelves.”

Officers from the sheriff’s office and Rhome Police Department responded.

The woman, identified as Lori McKinnie, 51, of Jonesboro, La., gave officers permission to search her car.

Akin said officers found more than 1,100 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in edibles, apparently bought in Colorado.

McKinnie was arrested for possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. She was released after posting a $37,500 bond the same day.