Wise County campuses earn TEA distinctions

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: TEA

Chico’s middle school campus made history last month in earning all seven TEA academic distinctions based on 2016 scores. It was the campus’ first year to earn all seven, and the school was one of 400 in the state to receive the designation.

Dean of Students Karen Woodruff said the school’s scores comes back to a dedicated teaching staff.

“They’re here working with kids at 7:30,” she said. “They know every kid that’s walking the halls. They know what class they’re struggling in. They know what they need to do to help them, and when we have teachers that can’t be here at 7:30, somebody else is taking their kids in because they know they’re struggling over there and they’re working with them. It’s one of the hardest working groups I’ve ever seen.”

The designation categories are academic achievement in each subject – English language arts/reading, mathematics, science and social studies – and top 25 percent status in student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness. Campuses are grouped with 40 others across the state that share similar size, demographics and socioeconomic status. To earn a distinction, a campus must score among the top 10 percent in their group.

In addition to netting all seven available distinctions at the middle school level, Chico ISD also earned three at the elementary campus.

Superintendent Don Elsom said, while the awards are important, he’s focused on student learning, not recognition.

“You always want to get more,” he said, “but our main focus is to make sure our students are learning.”

The elementary campus picked up distinctions in science, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness. A feature on the middle school’s awards ran in the Sept. 28 issue of the Messenger.

Elsom said overall, he was proud of student and teacher performance.

In Alvord, Superintendent Randy Brown said his staff keeps the rating system in mind but focus will always be on student learning.

“We’re definitely proud of our students and staff for earning those results this year,” Brown said. “I think it’s important we keep that in perspective though.”

The district earned distinctions for closing performance gaps at both the elementary and middle school levels, meaning students who scored low on the previous year’s tests have shown measured improvement.

“It tells us our teachers are doing a good job,” he said, “but testing is not the end-all-be-all here. We use those results and the accountability system is important to us, but we keep those in perspective.”

Boyd ISD picked up distinctions at three of its four campuses, with the high school and middle school each earning one and the elementary school receiving three. Superintendent Ted West said the awards come back to a strong level of consistency on each campus.

“Obviously not everything is measured by those distinctions, but there’s a lot of great things going on over there,” West said.

The elementary campus netted distinctions in student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness. The middle school earned honors for closing performance gaps and the high school scored well in social studies.

West said the multiple distinctions in closing performance gaps meant the district’s teachers are taking the time to work with students on an individual basis. West said the district has worked to create schedules to make one-on-one time more prevalent.

“It tells us were working with individual students on their individual needs,” he said, “which is kind of the beauty of a small school. It’s something we pride ourselves in. We created our schedules so that could happen.”

Bridgeport ISD earned two distinctions, both in social studies, at the high school and middle school.

Decatur ISD received 10 distinctions, five at the elementary level and five at the secondary level. Two campuses – the high school and Young Elementary – each received four distinctions with McCarroll Middle School and Rann Elementary each receiving one distinction.

Young received distinctions in mathematics, science, student progress and closing performance gaps while the high school received distinctions in English language arts/reading, science, social studies and postsecondary readiness.

McCarroll Middle School’s 7th-8th Grade Campus and Rann Elementary both received a distinction in postsecondary readiness.

Judi Bell, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, told the school board last week that a focus on attendance last year played a big role in achieving those results.

“In 2013, 2014 and 2015, we had seven distinctions, in all those years,” she said. ” … We had a huge push for attendance because attendance can keep you from getting a distinction. We put a focus on it, and rather than having seven stars of distinctions over three years, we received 10 this year. If you want to compare, among all seven schools in the county, there were 30 distinctions given out, and 10 of them were ours, so we had more than anyone in the county.”

Paradise ISD earned no distinctions.

Slidell ISD earned two distinctions: reading/ELA and math.