Wise backs Trump, Republicans

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Election

In what may have been the least-surprising local result of the night, Republican Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice of Wise County voters for president.

Trump received 84 percent of the votes. Democrat Hillary Clinton received 14 percent while Libertarian Gary Johnson received 2 percent of the vote and Green Party candidate Jill Stein less than a quarter of 1 percent.

Compared to the last presidential election in 2012, Trump did slightly better than Republican candidate Mitt Romney, who received 83 percent of the local vote that year.

Both Republican U.S. Representatives whose districts include Wise County appeared headed to easy victories. In Wise County, District 12 Rep. Kay Granger received 83 percent of the vote while Democrat Bill Bradshaw received 14 percent and Libertarian Ed Colliver 3 percent. District 13 Rep. Mac Thornberry had an even wider margin in Wise County, receiving 91 percent of the vote compared to 5 percent for Libertarian Calvin DeWeese and 3 percent of Green Party candidate H.F. “Rusty” Tomlinson.

Republican Wayne Christian was the choice of 81 percent of Wise County voters in the race for railroad commissioner. Democrat Grady Yarbrough received 13 percent, Libertarian Mark Miller 4 percent and Green Party candidate Martina Salinas 1 percent. Christian also had a big statewide lead late Tuesday.

Overall, voter turnout increased from four years ago. This year 64 percent of registered voters in Wise County cast a ballot compared to 58 percent in 2012.

Straight party voting made up 69 percent of all ballots cast. Of the 25,164 votes cast in the election, 15,037 were straight party Republican while 2,162 were straight party Democratic.