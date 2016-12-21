Winter weather presents potential safety threats

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: weather

Even though temperatures dipped into the single digits last weekend, Wise County medics weren’t called to any temperature related emergencies, EMS Director Charles Dillard said Tuesday.

“It sounds like everyone took the proper precautions with the cold,” Dillard said. “We were fortunate this weekend.”

Dillard recommended residents ensure their gas or electrical heaters work in advance of expected cold weather. He also stressed the importance of limiting time outside when its especially cold and making sure to wear layers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also offered the following tips:

Check that your home is properly insulated. Caulk and weather-strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out. If needed, wrap pipes in insulation or layers of old newspapers and then use plastic to keep moisture out.

Let faucets drip to prevent freezing water lines.

Replace batteries in smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detectors.

Make sure you and your family knows how to shut off the water in case pipes burst. Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. If pipes burst, always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

Make sure you have basic emergency supplies on hand in preparation for a winter weather event, including a one-week supply of non-perishable food, one gallon of bottled water per person per day and coolers for food and ice storage.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and be cautious with fire. Keep candle flames at least 3 feet away from cardboard, wood and other combustible objects. Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets, and extinguish flames before leaving a room or falling asleep.

Heavy ice can make tree limbs and trees themselves unstable. Wait until the thaw and call a tree care specialist.

According to the National Weather Service, daily highs are expected to steadily rise to nearly 70 degrees Christmas Day before dropping into the mid 50s next week.

For a full list of cold weather precautions, visit wcmess.com/winterstorm.