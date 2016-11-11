By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Election

“Did you win?”

Mildred White, 90, has asked this question of her son, Danny White, every time he visited her at Senior Care the last several weeks.

And each time he gently reminded her: “Momma, it hasn’t happened yet. The election’s Nov. 8.”

But Wednesday Republican Danny White can answer her question with a resounding “yes.”

White was elected Tuesday to his third term as Precinct 1 county commissioner, defeating Democratic opponent, Ray F. Morris II, 5,307 to 961.

“There’s a lot of thank yous to go around,” White said, “to my family, voters and county employees. I’ve had a good support group.

“My employees are the one group I cannot do without,” he said. “They’ve given 100 percent the last eight years for me, and without them, I can’t make the roads suitable and serve the public.”

White’s victory was predicted just after the polls closed as he received 84.96 percent of the early and absentee votes, securing 3,872 votes to his opponent’s 707. In the end, White won with 84.67 percent of the total votes – numbers his mother likely missed.

“She’ll probably be asleep,” White said.

But he planned to stop by Senior Care Wednesday morning to give her the good news and a hug for always being his No. 1 supporter.

“Then it’s work as usual,” he said. “We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Morris did not return a call by press time Tuesday night.