What a relief: Rain, cooler temps throughout August

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

August is typically the hottest and one of the driest months for our area.

The month lived up to its billing, but only for the first 12 days, before a dramatic change.

Last month ended up being the second wettest on record, according to local records that date back to 1974.

No rain was recorded for the first 12 days before our area received 1.58 inches of rain on the evening of Aug. 12, according to weather watcher Doyle Green in Decatur.

A week later, on Aug. 19, Decatur received 5.3 inches of rainfall, the highest daily amount since June 17 of last year when Tropical Storm Bill dumped 7.9 inches of rain on the county.

The month ended with 7.66 inches of rain, the most in August since the 9.51 inches recorded in August of 1996. The average rainfall amount for August is 2.4 inches, which is typically the second-driest month after January.

All of the rain helped keep Lake Bridgeport full for the second summer in a row. The month ended with Lake Bridgeport a half-foot above conservation level.

For the year, Wise County has received 34.89 inches of rain.

Seven of the first 12 days of August saw temperatures of 100 or higher, including the highest temperature of the year, 102, recorded on Aug. 11. The high temperature reached at least 97 on each of the first 12 days.

From Aug. 13 to 31, the high temperature never topped 93 and included two days with highs in the 70s.