Welcome to Decatur: Metroplex news show films on town square

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Decatur Square was a lively place Friday morning as WFAA 8’s “Good Morning Texas” filmed live on Main Street.

The Decatur High School band played, the cheerleaders danced and the color guard spun flags in the background as reporter Paige McCoy Smith introduced the show’s North Texas audience to the town.

“You can’t get better promotion than this for the community,” Mayor Martin Woodruff said. “It’s very effective at communicating what we have here.

“It lets everyone know we’re here; we’re a great place to live, to visit, to raise a family.”

As Smith and her crew interviewed Woodruff and talked about Decatur’s tourist sites, several local residents also gathered around the courthouse in hopes of making it into a few shots.

Robin Stout attended not for herself, but for her 105-year-old grandmother Nina Robinson. Robinson turns 106 next week, and Stout carried a sign wishing her a happy birthday.

“I took grandma her newspaper this morning and told her I’d have a sign for her,” Stout said. “She is an amazing, wonderful woman.

“I’m here to get her on TV.”

Cat Rivera came out to support his daughter, Mercedes, who plays flute in the Decatur High School band.

“It’s pretty neat that they’re advertising Decatur,” Rivera said. “The whole heart of it, the feel and the whole transformation of the square. It’s a place where people go to hang out now.”

The “Good Morning Texas” crew gave shoutouts to businesses along the square as well. They thanked Memory Lane Mercantile on Facebook for hosting them and interviewed Jeff Biggars, owner of Biggar Hat Store, for the show.

Woodruff said he appreciated “Good Morning Texas'” focus on Decatur and the square.

“It’s a North Texas destination,” Woodruff said. “Hopefully people will see that and say, ‘I’d like to visit.'”