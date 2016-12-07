Weekend marred by multiple wrecks

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: wreck

It was a busy weekend for Wise County law enforcement, medics and fire departments.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office call log, local emergency crews responded to nearly 20 wrecks between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

There were three wrecks Friday evening, nine on Saturday, two Sunday and five on Monday.

Persistent rains may have played a part in several accidents. Weekend rainfall totals included 0.81 of an inch in Decatur, 0.8 in Paradise, 0.7 in Cottondale, 0.61 in Rhome and 0.5 in Greenwood and Bridgeport.

The Texas Department of Insurance offered the following tips for driving in wet weather.