Weekend marred by multiple wrecks

It was a busy weekend for Wise County law enforcement, medics and fire departments.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office call log, local emergency crews responded to nearly 20 wrecks between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
There were three wrecks Friday evening, nine on Saturday, two Sunday and five on Monday.
Persistent rains may have played a part in several accidents. Weekend rainfall totals included 0.81 of an inch in Decatur, 0.8 in Paradise, 0.7 in Cottondale, 0.61 in Rhome and 0.5 in Greenwood and Bridgeport.
The Texas Department of Insurance offered the following tips for driving in wet weather.
- Rainy and foggy conditions can make pedestrians, animals or road debris more difficult to see. Slow down when driving in inclement weather.
- Replace old, brittle wiper blades beforehand.
- Maintain proper following distance.
- Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible to others.
- Be aware of hydroplaning and the factors that contribute to it.