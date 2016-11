By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Wise County Water Control and Improvement District

Wise County voters approved annexing areas of the county not currently within the boundaries of a water district into Wise County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.

The proposition passed by a slight margin – 8,448 to 7,895.

WCID No. 1 was created in 1928 and is one of the original sponsors of the Salt Creek and Big Sandy Creek Watershed projects. The district levies a 1-cent tax rate per $100 property valuation.