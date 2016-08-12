WC Challenger Charities raises $132,000 for community

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: J.W. Hart PBR Challenge, WCM Challenger Charities

Threatening skies couldn’t deter organizers of the 13th annual JW Hart PBR Challenge and the Eighter from Decatur BBQ Challenge from continuing their tradition of success by raising $132,000 for community organizations earlier this summer.

“And the 2016 bull riding actually came off without a hitch on a beautiful June night,” said WC Challenger Charities (WCCC) President Andrew Rottner.

“The commitment to Wise County by our directors, our sponsors and our volunteers is unquestionable,” he said. “These are great and compassionate people.”

WCCC was founded in 2004 by local businessmen Wendell Berry Jr., Calvin Jackson, Rottner and the late Roy W. Young. Alan Sessions has been a WCCC member for several years.

That first year it raised $33,500.

Since then WCCC has provided $957,100 in direct financial support to local civic and non-profit groups as well as the Rider Relief Fund and Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Despite inclement weather, the barbecue challenge raised $22,000 this year for the Roy Young Scholarship Fund, Wise Area Relief Mission, Wise County Animal Shelter Buddies and the Decatur Fire Department. In three years, the barbecue committee has donated $67,500 to these organizations.

In the bull-riding arena, the Young Guns Challenge proved to be “an exciting, value-added feature,” Rottner said. “As always, we try to bring a higher level of entertainment for our fans and our sponsors.

“We drew an excellent crowd that came to spend their time and money and see what a great community we have.”

The highlight of every JW Hart PBR Challenge comes after the dust or mud has settled: the presentation of checks to those it benefits.

“Really this is why we put on this event,” Rottner noted.

Berry explained: “We showcase Wise County while raising much-needed funds. For instance, our 1000 Miles Till Home division of WCCC has assisted Military Warriors Support Foundation in providing 15 mortgage-free, gift-tax-free homes to our veterans.”

Jackson added: “We are so very appreciative of our loyal sponsors and fans. We hope they can see the return their investment in the bull-riding and barbecue challenge yields for Wise County.”