Warriors pose: Bull riders soothe high-octane injuries with yoga

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Rodeo

Soothing music played over the loudspeaker as De’Anne Martin called out actions.

“Deep breath!” she said, slowly switching positions. “Hands down in prayer … now crescent pose, gaze upward if you’re able …”

She paused to check on Silvano Alves.

“If that hurts your knee, maybe bend the leg like this,” Martin said, demonstrating while Alves adjusted. “Good!”

The atmosphere was one of tranquility, a stark contrast to Alves’ weekend nights.

Alves, together with friends Valdiron de Oliveira and Wallace Vieira de Oliveira (no relation), attends Martin’s yoga and Pilates classes whenever he’s in town. It’s a sporadic attendance because the three men are professional bull riders at the top of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit who travel almost every weekend to yet another event.

It’s a career they all love, but the extreme physicality of the sport takes its toll, especially as the men grow older.

That’s why they started going to Martin’s classes at Fit-N-Wise Wellness Center in Decatur.

Valdiron began the Pilates classes with his wife around three years ago.

“Because I injured my back, I was stiff from riding bulls,” he explained. “I needed to find something to keep me more relaxed.”

Now Valdiron attends yoga or Pilates two or three days a week when he’s able.

“It’s helped me a lot,” he said.

Alves broke his ribs during a particularly rough ride and started taking the classes with Valdiron, and soon Wallace joined as well. The men started training regularly at Fit-N-Wise in fall of 2015, working with Martin and other instructors to stay in top shape. They alternate the slower-speed of Martin’s classes with faster-paced workouts designed to imitate the tremendous strength it takes to ride a bucking, 1,500-pound animal.

But when they first began working out with Martin, she had no idea who the men were. They walked in her classes, full of mostly middle-aged to senior women, and jumped right in.

“The thing with these guys is they’re athletes,” Martin said. “Everything they do is very focused.”

Martin just thought they were nice guys. It took a while for her to realize she regularly teaches warrior poses to some of the most famous bull riders in the world.

“When I finally went to see these guys and went to see the bulls they’re riding, it was so impressive,” Martin said. “These guys are so humble and so kind. It’s great to have them in our community.”

As the number of injuries grows, doing yoga and Pilates keeps muscles stretched and improves balance while not putting too much stress on sensitive joints. Alves recently hurt one knee, so Martin worked around that injury in their restorative yoga class.

“It really helps with injuries,” Martin said. “They have a lot of pulled muscles.”

The men said they’ve noticed an improvement in the way they ride following their new training regimen, and although injuries are unavoidable in their line of work, maybe now they get hurt a little less.

“You feel different,” Valdiron said. “You feel more strong when you ride. You have more power.”

“You’re more confident,” Alves added.

—–

The Brazilian bull riding trio is based out of Decatur, but they compete all over the country and sometimes return to ride bulls in their native Brazil. All three men grew up on ranches riding bulls and are currently in the top 30 of PBR’s world standings.

WALLACE VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA

Ranked 12th in the 2016 world standings, Wallace Vieira de Oliveira turned pro nine years ago. He’s earned $115,000 at events in the current series, scoring one 90-point ride.

VALDIRON DE OLIVEIRA

Ranked 24th in the PBR world standings, Valdiron de Oliveira recently won the Sterling, Colo., Next Erea PBR Touring Pro Division in August. A pro for 10 years, Valdiron finished 4th in the 2012 standings with earnings of $208,225.

SILVANO ALVES

Currently ranked 27th, the youngest of the riders turned pro eight years ago. Silvano Alves set a PBR record for consecutive rides (17) in 2015. He has won three PBR world titles – 2011, 2012 and 2014.