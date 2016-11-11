War stories: Son reconnects with father’s war buddy

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Veterans

For years Alan Sessions knew nothing about his father’s service in World War II.

Harmon Sessions died in 1983 and took any stories about his time as a Marine with him.

“I knew all my life, from when I was a kid, I knew he was in the Marine Corps,” Sessions said. “And I knew he was in World War II. But at the time I was young and didn’t ask questions, didn’t think about battles or anything like that.

“He never talked to anybody about it. He had a sister, never talked to her. Never talked to anybody about the war.”

It wasn’t until 2010 that Sessions, of Decatur, got his first clue about his father’s experiences in the Pacific theatre.

At a family reunion that year, nearly 20 years after Harmon’s death, Session’s great-aunt brought him and his wife Connie a clipping of a personal ad from a 1982 Munday newspaper.

It read: “Looking for Harmon Sessions – Allen Raver” and a phone number for Raver.

It wasn’t clear from the ad why Raver was looking for Harmon, but Sessions kept thinking about it nonetheless. He wondered if Raver was still around.

“When we got home from the reunion, we just got to thinking about it,” Sessions said. “Thought it would be neat if we could find this person. We thought that would be pretty far-fetched.”

The phone number was 28 years old and worthless, but the name was just unique enough that Sessions was able to find a few Allen Ravers through an internet search. There was one man, out in Jackson Hole, Wyo., who sounded like he’d be just the right age to have been friends with Harmon Sessions.

Sessions called the number listed online for Raver and left a voicemail. Raver called back a week or so later.

“This is going to sound kind of strange,” Sessions said to Raver, “but I’ve got a newspaper clipping from 1982 from a Munday, Texas, newspaper that says you’re looking for my dad.”

“Harmon Sessions,” Raver answered immediately.

Raver told Sessions he met his father when they were 17. They spent two years together in World War II. The ad he’d placed was an attempt to invite Harmon to a reunion for Marines.

Sessions, who studied the battles he thought his father might have been in after his death, started asking Raver questions.

Raver told him about sitting on a ship for days in the heat of summer in the Pacific, waiting for orders to hit the beaches of Saipan. Sessions had just watched a documentary on the battle and found himself repeatedly interjecting what he’d learned into the conversation without fully realizing what he was doing.

“Finally I said, ‘You were there! You were there!'” Sessions said.

And so was Harmon, and a Marine photographer who’d taken pictures of all of the men in the unit. Raver had multiple photos of Harmon in uniform, whereas Sessions had only ever had one in his dress greens, taken at home in the States.

Raver mailed Sessions photographs of his father taken in breaks between the fighting on islands in the Pacific, pictures of the Marine trucks firing rockets.

“I had no idea,” Sessions said. “You’ve got to remember, I had nothing. Nothing.”

Sessions and Raver became friends, with Sessions calling the older man at least once every other month. Raver told Sessions stories about his dad he’d never had the chance to hear from the man himself. He learned from Raver that Harmon had been called “Slick” during the war because he was so young he never needed to shave. Raver and Sessions had fought in some of the worst battles of the war together – Saipan, Tinien – and they’d stayed in the foxholes together. Raver knew about a completely different side of Harmon that Sessions never saw.

Sessions learned about his father and drunken night raids, taking Japanese prisoners and searching for dud shells.

He realized that the Harmon he knew, who worked in a grocery store for all of his own memories, had once lived through some extremely terrible circumstances and come out the other side. Harmon lived the remainder of his time after the war as a “clean-cut guy.”

“That was just a different life,” Connie Sessions noted.

“I see the signs now that my dad had PTSD,” Sessions added. “They just told him to get over it. They didn’t know.”

Through Raver, Sessions connected to other veterans who’d served with his father, and he kept learning more and more, both about his father and about what it was like to serve in the war.

They told him about time in prison camps, about the dropping of the atomic bomb. They talked about climbing over bodies on the beaches of the islands when they landed.

“If I think about it, I see it, and it keeps me up at night,” Sessions said.

“I didn’t know what a hero was until then.”

Raver was 84 when Sessions first reached out to him in 2010. As the years passed, it became more important to Sessions that he and Connie go out to Wyoming and meet the man in person. This summer they took a trip to Jackson Hole to spend a week with Raver.

Excited to host them, Raver drove the Sessions all over Jackson Hole in his 1952 Pontiac and showed them his collection of classic cars. He told story after story about his time in the service with Harmon and let them look through his war memorabilia.

It was “incredible” to meet Raver in person at last, Sessions said, and when they flew home, it felt “like leaving your grandpa.”

Sessions still marvels at that newspaper clipping that led him to find out so much about his father’s untold history.

“I had no idea it existed,” he said. “Somebody drops off a 1982 clipping, and I find the guy and build a relationship with him.

“I’ve always been amazed that I found him. I felt like I’d known him all my life. I felt like he was an old friend of my dad’s, and he was an old friend of mine. He’s a heck of a guy.”