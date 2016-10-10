Voting record smashed on first day

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Election

A record number of Wise County residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in the Nov. 8 general election.

A single-day early voting record of 1,775 votes were cast at the four early voting locations around the county Monday, shattering the previous record of 1,564 set on the last day of early voting in the 2012 general election.

“I expected a heavy turnout, but this has been even more than I expected,” County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said. “But we’re prepared for it.”

Monday’s total included 743 votes cast at the main early voting location at the Wise County Elections Office at 200 S. Trinity in Decatur.

Another 405 votes were cast at the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.

Two new early voting locations were added for this year’s general election. At Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, 133 votes were recorded while another 494 voters made their selections at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., in Boyd.

Srader said she is pleased with the number of people who are voting at the new locations.

Lines have been the longest at the main early voting location in Decatur. The average wait time on Monday was around 11 minutes, Srader said, but that wait had been reduced to about 5 minutes Tuesday.

Other than a jam in a label printer in Bridgeport that has since been fixed, there have not been any issues, Srader said.

Monday’s total far exceeded the first day total from the first day of early voting in the most recent presidential election. In 2012, 985 people voted on their first opportunity, which was a record at that time.

Wise County wasn’t alone. Counties all across Texas saw a record-number of early voters on Monday, according to multiple news agencies across the state.

Tuesday’s early vote totals were not available at press time since polls were open for extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., meaning Monday’s record could only last a day.

“As of (3 p.m. Tuesday), we’ve had 1,447 vote,” Srader said. “We’re going to beat yesterday’s total.”

Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day this week through Saturday. Early voting will also be held Monday through Friday next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and extended voting hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.