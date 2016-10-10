Voter turnout strong in first week

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Election

Records continue to be smashed during early voting for the Nov. 8 general election.

Through the first four days of early voting, an average of 1,837 people voted per day at the four early voting locations across the county.

Just a day after setting a single-day voting record of 1,775 votes cast on Monday, that record was shattered when 2,380 votes were cast on Tuesday when voting hours were extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Thursday, 7,349 votes had already been cast in the election, the most ever for the first week of early voting. The previous high had been the 6,004 votes cast during the first six days of early voting in 2012.

The first week of early voting wraps up Saturday with polls open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at four locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

Next week will feature three days of extended hours voting of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be featured on Monday and Wednesday.

Early voting ends Nov. 4.