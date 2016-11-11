Volunteers turn out for turkey giveaway

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Wise Area Relief Mission

As Wise Area Relief Mission opened its doors early on Nov. 22, the parking lot was already full of families hoping to receive a turkey and groceries to make a holiday meal.

Every year the food pantry hands out turkeys the week of Thanksgiving, and this year 62 volunteers helped give away 600 turkeys and 180 boxes of groceries. Another 60 boxes and turkeys were handed out Wednesday.

Volunteer Teresa Boucher said the crowd outside looked larger than previous years. Larger too, she speculated, was the number of volunteers ready to help.

“We’ve got people from every church here today,” she said. “They all support each other, which is good. We’re working in shifts so everybody doesn’t get burned out.”

Unlike previous years, volunteers assembled grocery boxes as recipients arrived, making for a busy atmosphere. As 10 families were let in the front door, 10 volunteers were dispatched to load boxes with grocery items from several aisles behind the counter.

“Usually we’ll pre-make them,” said volunteer Roxy Penland, “But this year we’re making them as the customers come in. We haven’t had volunteers to pre-make them.”

Penland helped hand out grocery lists and shopping carts to other volunteers as they were ready, keeping the line moving for a constant influx of recipients. Those volunteers then picked items from shelves to build their boxes for the waiting families.

Volunteer Michelle Hardin compared the experience to a trip to Wal-Mart.

“It’s kind of like going to the grocery store and not paying for it and then giving it away to somebody,” she said.

Hardin said she felt called to help out at WARM after watching her mother volunteer regularly.

“My mom does it all the time,” she said. “I thought instead of sleeping in I’d come and help people since it’s Thanksgiving, and it gives them something to be thankful for.”