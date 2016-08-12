Victory achieves accreditation

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Victory Christian Academy

After three years working toward this particular goal, Victory Christian Academy in Decatur received its accreditation in June.

With the school now accredited by the International Christian Accrediting Association, North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (ICAA, NCA CASI), Principal Scott Stanford said Victory is certified as meeting national and state standards, in addition to Christian curriculum standards.

“It’s a wonderful accomplishment for the school and a blessing,” Stanford said.

The school began the process of working toward the standards in 2013. A team of professional educators visited Victory in April 2016 to evaluate whether the school met the standards set for accreditation. The team sat in on classes and spoke to administration, students, teachers and parents.

The accreditation will make it easier for students to transfer in from other accredited schools and simplify the transfer of Victory class credits to colleges, Stanford said.

But it doesn’t end there – Victory must continue to uphold the standards set by the ICCA, NCA CASI.

“Our driving force behind anything – we’re never satisfied; we’re constantly striving to do better,” Stanford said. “We’ll implement a continuing improvement plan.”

The school’s accreditation is unique in that part of it is focused on Victory’s faith-based teachings. As a private, Christian academy, Victory teaches Bible classes in addition to standard school curriculum, and Bible-based teachings are present in every subject.

“We have some exceptional teachers. They serve God and love God,” Stanford said. “They love children, and they love to work with them.”

Victory Church pastor Allen Bates founded the academy in 2009, and Stanford credits the church’s support for the school’s growth and success. Its first class of 24 has grown through the years to around 250 students today.

The school’s next big step is to open the multi-purpose building currently under construction, which will house four high school classrooms, a gymnasium/assembly room, conference room, lobby with concession stand and Stanford’s future office. Stanford said if the school keeps up its current growth rate more expansion is likely.

Victory’s first senior class graduates in May 2017.

“It’s been a great six years, and this seventh year will be no different,” Stanford said. “This year has been the smoothest start we’ve ever had.”