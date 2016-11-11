Veterans to be honored across county

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Veterans

The Wise County Veterans Group holds its annual Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur.

Sheriff Lane Akin will be the event’s guest speaker. A barbecue lunch for veterans will be served immediately after at the First Baptist Church in Decatur.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at the park to support local veterans.

Rann and Carson elementary schools will have special programs at 7:30 a.m. Veterans Day.

All veterans are also invited to the Wise County Veterans Group weekly breakfast, which will be held at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

There will be a veterans program with taps at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Bud Gates will be the speaker.

Rhome will have a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 12., starting with a parade at 11 a.m. There will also be a USO-style variety show at 1 p.m. at the pavilion in Rhome Family Park.

There will be a collections box for new or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children at the USO show.