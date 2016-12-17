Veterans clinic moves to Decatur

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Veterans

The former Bridgeport Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a Veterans Affairs primary care clinic, has moved to Decatur.

The clinic is now located at 1713 S. Farm Road 51.

Services will remain the same. Primary care, routine physical examinations, laboratory testing, prescriptions, immunizations, preventive health maintenance and specialty care consults will be provided by appointment only. The clinic does not take walk-ins.

The new number to schedule appointments is 940-627-7001. Veterans new to the VA North Texas Health Care System must call 1-800-924-8387 to enroll before scheduling an appointment.