Upcoming Halloween Events

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Aurora, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Halloween, Paradise

ALVORD

SPOOKTACULAR FESTIVAL – Alvord Elementary will hold a Spooktacular Festival 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the elementary gym. It will feature carnival games, face painting, a balloon artist, trunk or treat, costume contest, bounce houses, silent auction, food, prizes, a photo booth and more. Most games will require tickets, but the auction, concession and face painting will require cash. Call Jessica Sands at 940-399-0579.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Mount Zion Baptist Church will have Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.

AURORA

ALIEN ABDUCTION – Aurora Alien Abduction Haunted House is open 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4746 Hwy. 114 in Rhome. Tickets are $13. Receive $1 off with two canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank or one toiletry item for Wise Women’s Shelter. See a story about the haunt on page 1 of this issue.

BOYD

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.

HITT STREET – Trick-or-treating on Hitt Street is Oct. 31. The street will be closed to non-resident vehicles.

FALL FEST – The First Baptist Church of Boyd will have a Fall Fest 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The community is welcome.

BRIDGEPORT

HAUNTED HOUSE – Fearaphobia, 1407 Carpenter St., in Bridgeport is open 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. It will be also be open 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for kids ages 12 and younger or $15 and $10 if you “like” them on Facebook.

SPOOKTACULAR – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation’s Spooktacular Fall Festival is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Bridgeport Community Center. The free event will include inflatables, a corn maze, carnival games, a costume contest, train rides, balloon animals, face painting and snacks. Captain Roger, the Texas Rangers mascot, will be there.

HALSELL STREET – Trick or treat with merchants on Halsell Street at Suit Up and Say Boo is 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Line-up begins at the Arcadia Theatre.

CHICO

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 29.

TRUNK OR TREAT – First Baptist Church of Chico is having Trunk or Treat 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is at 404 S. Weatherford St.

HAUNTED HOUSE – Dr. Demented’s Haunted House of Mayhem is open 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29. It will also open at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. The haunted house is located at 400 S. Hovey St., and admission is $5. The attraction is for ages 6 and up, put on by the Chico Volunteer Fire Department.

DECATUR

BOO BASH – Decatur Town Square’s Boo Bash is 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Decatur. There will be trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce houses and live music. There will be a dog costume contest at 5 p.m.

FALL FESTIVAL – Decatur Church of Christ’s Fall Festival is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church. It will feature carnival games, candy and food.

TRUCK OR TREAT – First Baptist Church in Decatur is having Truck or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

FALL FESTIVAL – Victory Church Fall Festival is 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

HALLOWEEN PORTRAITS – Messenger photographer Joe Duty will take portraits of trick-or-treaters 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at his Messenger studio, 115 S. Trinity St. Enter on the south side of the building.

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.

PARADISE

FALL FESTIVAL – The Paradise Fall Festival is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on Main Street in Paradise. It will feature games, a hay ride, crafts, music, face painting, bounce houses, toy walk, food and photo booths. The event is hosted by Paradise Community Churches.