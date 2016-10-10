Upcoming Halloween events

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Halloween

Candy seekers rejoice!

There is a full lineup of Halloween events and fall festivals planned across Wise County.

Check out the list below to see what’s happening in your community.

ALVORD

SPOOKTACULAR FESTIVAL – Alvord Elementary will hold a Spooktacular Festival 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the elementary gym. It will feature carnival games, face painting, a balloon artist, trunk or treat, costume contest, bounce houses, silent auction, food, prizes, a photo booth and more. Most games will require tickets, but the auction, concession and face painting will require cash. Call Jessica Sands at 940-399-0579.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Mount Zion Baptist church will have Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct 31, in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.

BOYD

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.

HITT STREET – Trick-or-treating on Hitt Street is Oct. 31. The street will be closed to non-resident vehicles.

FALL FEST – The First Baptist Church of Boyd will have a Fall Fest 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The community is welcome.

BRIDGEPORT

HAUNTED HOUSE – Fearaphobia, 1407 Carpenter St., in Bridgeport is open Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to midnight. It will be also be open Oct. 30 and 31, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for kids ages 12 and younger.

FALLTASTIC FESTIVAL – Stagecoach Rehab in Bridgeport will hold a Falltastic Festival for children ages 4 to 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Costumes are welcome. It will include a corn maze, bounce houses, carnival games, prizes, hot dogs and cotton candy.

SPOOKTACULAR – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation’s Spooktacular Fall Festival is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Bridgeport Community Center. The free event will include inflatables, a corn maze, carnival games, a costume contest, train rides, balloon animals, face painting and snacks. Captain Roger, the Texas Rangers mascot, will be there.

HALSELL STREET – Treat or treat with merchants on Halsell Street at Suit Up and Say Boo is 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Line-up begins at the Arcadia Theatre.

CHICO

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 29.

TRUNK OR TREAT – First Baptist Church of Chico is having Trunk or Treat 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is at 404 S. Weatherford St.

HAUNTED HOUSE – Dr. Demented’s Haunted House of Mayhem is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 28 and 7 p.m. to midnight Saturdays through Oct. 29. It will also open at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. The haunted house is located at 400 S. Hovey St. and admission is $5. The attraction is for ages 6 and up, put on by the Chico Volunteer Fire Department.

DECATUR

TRUNK OR TREAT – First United Methodist Church of Decatur is having Trunk or Treat 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. There will be hot dogs, candy and games. The church is at 104 S. Miller.

FALL FEST – Senior Care’s 7th Annual Fall Fest is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. There will be a bounce house, games, cotton candy, hot dogs and face painting. The center is at 701 West Bennett Road.

FALL FUN – Wise County Public Safety Fall Festival is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. There will be food, music and games. Admission is free.

BOO BASH – Decatur Town Square’s Boo Bash is 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Decatur. There will be trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce houses and live music. There will be a dog costume contest at 5 p.m.

HALLOWEEN PORTRAITS – Messenger photographer Joe Duty will take portraits of trick-or-treaters 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at his Messenger studio, 115 S. Trinity St. Enter on the south side of the building.

TRICK OR TREAT – Citywide trick-or-treating is Halloween night.