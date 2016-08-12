Unserved: Questions arise over constable’s work and expenses

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr’s county charge accounts remain frozen because he has not addressed issues with inventory as he promised earlier this summer.

Commissioners expressed concern at their Aug. 15 meeting that although Parr had his county vehicle inspected, the registration had not yet been renewed and he did not have a light bar or permanent markings installed as instructed.

Auditor Ann McCuiston presented an invoice to commissioners from H-3 Oil Pad in Boyd dated June 28, for an oil change and inspection. She said this account had not been suspended and “we did decide, since he got it inspected, to go ahead and pay this one.”

Treasurer Katherine Hudson said Parr had not brought proof of inspection to her office so she could register the vehicle. It has been expired since May.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White asked if Parr had been told to bring the inspection paperwork to Hudson.

“Multiple times,” she replied.

County Judge J.D. Clark added that Parr has not been to McCuiston’s office since late June, and he also had not heard from the constable since that time. McCuiston noted the oil change was the second in recent months, and according to the invoices, the vehicle had been driven only about 300 miles between the two.

Parr’s county charge accounts were frozen the week of June 13, with the approval of county commissioners, because McCuiston reported Parr was not coming to her office to sign bills, which delays payment to vendors.

Asset Manager Diana Alexander also noted at that time that Parr had not produced a light bar and GPS system during recent audits, and his vehicle was not permanently marked. His inspection and registration also were expired.

Although Parr signed invoices June 24, commissioners decided June 27 that his accounts would not be reactivated until he complied with their requests related to his vehicle.

“It seems like this is an ongoing problem,” White said. “I’m not trying to blow it out of proportion, but you’ve got a vehicle running around with the tags expired on it. That’s not right to begin with.”

WORKLOAD QUESTIONED

Parr told the Messenger Wednesday that Hudson texted him about the proof of inspection paperwork Aug. 15, and he mailed it to her immediately. But as of Thursday afternoon, Hudson’s office had not received it. It was hand-delivered by a third party about 3 p.m. Friday.

Parr said he did have the permanent graphics installed on his vehicle last month but admitted the light bar is not yet on the pickup.

The light bar and its installation were paid for in September 2015, and he said in June he would get both of these things done while he was on vacation in July.

Parr said he hadn’t been worried about it because the vehicle has other emergency lights on it.

“It’s been that way since I got it,” he said.

Parr’s county vehicle, an F-150 pickup, was purchased in April 2013 from Caldwell Country Ford in Caldwell.

In July 2014, commissioners decided all constable vehicles should be marked in accordance with the Texas Transportation Code.

At the time Parr was the only constable with an unmarked vehicle, and he argued vehemently to keep it that way, claiming it was safer for him and less embarrassing for citizens if he was serving papers from an unmarked vehicle.

Since that time, there have been questions about how many papers Parr actually is serving. According to information obtained through an open records request of the sheriff’s office, deputies have served 236 sets of papers from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2016, out of Precinct 3 on Parr’s behalf.

During that same period, they served less than 10 for the other three precincts – one for Precinct 1 Constable Dennis Hudson, five for Precinct 2 Constable Larry Short and three for Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman.

Parr said during 2014, he was under a doctor’s care for back problems, and he approached Sheriff David Walker about deputies helping him.

“David said, ‘No problem. We’ll cover until you’re ready,'” Parr said. “I still took care of court, and when I was ready, I took it back over. If (Justice of the Peace) Mandy (Hays) had something urgent, I’d do it.”

Parr could not recall the exact time frame of his back injury. He was also unable to tell the Messenger how many sets of papers he had served.

While the bulk served on his behalf were during 2014, it didn’t appear to slow down in 2015. Sheriff’s records indicate 105 sets were served in 2014, followed the next year with 92.

More than two dozen were served in 2016, the latest being mid-June.

After questions were raised about Parr at the June 13 commissioners meeting, the sheriff’s office returned all papers to the constable and said they would no longer serve them on his behalf.

“I would find it hard to believe there were that many papers,” Parr told the Messenger Wednesday. “I’m shocked if that’s the case.”

The Messenger requested Thursday afternoon the total number of cases filed in Precinct 3 from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2016. Neither Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays nor her staff had responded by press time Friday.

Parr said he “never had a problem until Troy Gregg.”

Gregg was promoted in March to lieutenant of special services, which handles civil service, by newly elected Sheriff Lane Akin.

Most of the papers served were forcible detainer and writ of possession, which are related to the eviction process.

“The writs of possession we kept sending up there because I’ve never served them by myself,” Parr said. “Until a few months ago, my agreement with the sheriff’s office was they would take the writs of possession. That changed with Troy.

“The sheriff’s office doesn’t do writs without two people, but we are expected to do it by ourselves.”

Constables Hudson and Short often serve these types of papers together, but Parr said it isn’t easy to coordinate schedules. He expressed frustration that commissioners wouldn’t approve unpaid reserve officers for the constables’ offices.

“We’ve made them aware there’s an issue with our safety, but they won’t do anything about it,” Parr complained. “[One constable] has asked armed people off the street to go with him because we don’t have people to back us up. It’s strange how this has all boiled down to this.”

Akin said Thursday his department helps the constables as needed.

“We do provide backup for them, but they’re still responsible for the service,” the retired Texas Ranger explained. “We’re available to assist them when there could be some related danger.

“All the other constables are taking that responsibility, and they know we will provide the assistance they need.”

FUEL PURCHASES

Although Parr said his workload was limited in 2014 due to back problems, he continued to use the county gasoline card, spending almost more than all other constables combined, according to county gas card bills obtained by an open records request to the auditor’s office.

In 2014, Parr spent $7,743.86 for gas, compared to $1,954.95 in Precinct 1, $1,675.73 in Precinct 2 and $4,494.14 in Precinct 4.

Records indicate he also purchased gas multiple times within two or three days and sometimes within the same day. Gas was often bought in Wise County, but he had numerous purchases outside the county in the following cities: Farmers Branch, Fort Worth, Haslet, North Richland Hills, Carrollton, Roanoke, Bedford, Southlake, Lake Worth, Era, Nocona and Bowie.

Gas purchases by other constables during this same time period were all within Wise County with the exception of a handful in neighboring Poolville and Springtown.

In fiscal year 2015, Parr continued to buy more fuel than his counterparts with $4,961.06, again with multiple purchases outside the county. That same year Precinct 1 spent $1,337.88, Precinct 2 spent $1,418.78 and Precinct 4 spent $2,424.68.

In fiscal year 2016, he has purchased less gas, and it’s comparable to the other constables. Through the month of May he had spent $1,340.13. Precinct 4 had spent about $1,200 and Precincts 1 and 2 had spent less than $1,000 each.

Parr said he didn’t recall exactly what he was doing in the Metroplex during 2014.

“Sometimes I go meet with other law enforcement officers,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of associates that I’ve been involved with for many years, and sometimes I go seek counsel from them.

“I spent most of my career in Farmer’s Branch. I went to the police department, and we’d meet up with the guys and we’d go to the range and various things,” he said. “I was in my county truck.”

According to records at the Wise County auditor’s office, Parr purchased 6,467.38 gallons of gas from May 2013 to May 2016, but the June 28 receipt from H-3 Oil Pad when the vehicle was inspected indicates the mileage is only 11,584.

That would mean Parr’s Ford F-150 was getting 1.79 miles per gallon.

Parr could not recall the mileage of his vehicle when he spoke with the Messenger Wednesday afternoon, but he said he would look it up. As of press time Friday, he had not produced that number.

He did email the Messenger a written statement early Friday morning stating these issues stem from a dispute he had with McCuiston in 2015 over “repetitive reporting and a difference of opinion of the government code.”

“The auditor has overstepped her duties in attempting to cause harm to my reputation by looking for anything outside the scope of her own duties to take issue with,” he said.

Parr claimed Wednesday that the auditor has requested documentation that he is not required by state law to provide. When asked to which documents he was referring, he said he didn’t know.

“I have always done what is right, and anyone who knows me knows that this is nothing more than a political witch hunt,” he said in the written statement. “I do take issue with anyone attacking my character and integrity, which I have always worked hard to uphold and protect.”

Parr was first elected in 2008, and he’s hoping to be re-elected to a third term in 2016. In addition to being constable, Parr is a home builder, operating Doug Parr Custom Homes out of Boyd.

He has more than 20 years experience in law enforcement, having started his career in Wise County at the Bridgeport Police Department and then serving as a deputy sheriff.

He also worked at Farmers Branch PD, serving as a field training officer, detective, corporal and sergeant.

“I encourage anyone with any questions about any of this silliness to call me or meet with me to discuss it,” Parr’s statement says. “I hope and pray that we can move on to things that truly matter, such as helping people and serving others.”