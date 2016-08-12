United Way kicks off pledge drive

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: United Way

United Way of Wise County kicked off its 2016 pledge drive campaign Thursday with a luncheon at the Decatur Civic Center.

The organization asked donors to help raise $450,000 to support the 30 non-profits affiliated with United Way of Wise County.

“These agencies extend hope, extend a helping hand and they provide a light in the darkness,” United Way board president Mike McQuiston said of the affiliates. “Each of us have the ability to brighten our world.”

Last year United Way supported 26 organizations with a budget of just over $422,000. Campaign chair Terry Everett said that over the past decade donations to United Way have totaled more than $4 million, all given to non-profits that support citizens in need in Wise County.

“Bad things happen to good people all the time. Many of our neighbors will go home tonight and open the fridge and there’s nothing there,” Everett said.

United Way of Wise County Executive Director Martin Woodruff explained that all funds donated through the pledge drive go directly toward the affiliate organization, and none of the funds go into the United Way operating budget.

Woodruff, who has worked with and for United Way since its 1979 inception in the county, mentioned that the organization continues to expand, adding affiliates like the Texas Ramp Project, Acts 4 Others and Made 2 Thrive. “We are not standing still,” Woodruff said. “We are not doing the same things we were doing 30 years ago.”

Those who wish to join the pledge drive campaign can fill out a form available at wisecountyunitedway.org. Donors may choose which organizations they wish to give to or leave the decision to the allocations committee of United Way. The pledge drive ends in December, but donations are accepted year-round.

“It’s not really so much about meeting a goal as it’s about meeting someone’s needs,” Woodruff said.