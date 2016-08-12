United Way kicks off fundraising campaign

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: United Way

The kickoff luncheon for United Way Wise County’s 2016 campaign starts 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Decatur Civic Center, but the campaign itself will continue until December.

This year the kickoff meal will be provided for free, but donations are encouraged because “that’s the whole point,” United Way Wise County director Martin Woodruff said. To make reservations for individuals or groups call the civic center at 940-393-0280 by Wednesday, Sept. 7. The civic center will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, so staff cannot take reservations that day.

All funds raised during the pledge drive campaign go to the 30 non-profit organizations affiliated with United Way Wise County, Woodruff said. Donors may designate their pledges to benefit a specific organization. Forms for donation will be available at the luncheon and at wisecountyunitedway.org.

“I try to stress the fact that we are local,” Woodruff said. “All funding goes to agencies providing services to Wise County residents. One hundred percent of what you give goes into the community fund.”

A full list of the non-profits United Way serves is available at wisecountyunitedway.org. Last year United Way budgeted more than $422,000 to 26 agencies.

Woodruff said donations decreased the past few years due to the oil and gas downturn. In 2015 the pledge drive raised around $405,000.

“We really need to expand our donor base,” he said. “It’s a voluntary thing, not like taxes, that you do from your heart and with what you can give.”

In the past, United Way has received donations of a few dollars from those who couldn’t afford to give any more, and Woodruff said that kind of giving illustrates the type of people who live in Wise County.

This year the pledge drive goal is $450,000. Woodruff believes that if enough Wise County residents hear about the campaign, United Way donors could raise more than $500,000 every year.

“United Way raises money from everybody in the community,” Woodruff said. “We’re not looking for just a few sugar daddies.”