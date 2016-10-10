Tutu on the line: Law enforcement officials raise money for cancer research

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

Or they will, at Relay for Life April 28. Sheriff Lane Akin, Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins and Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford will raise money for cancer research until Relay, and whoever raises the least will wear a pink tutu during the opening ceremony.

Relay’s Community Champion Kathy Hughes came up with the contest idea, which originally just included the Bridgeport and Decatur police departments and was only supposed to run through October for breast cancer awareness month.

“I was trying to think of something for the men that they wouldn’t want to wear, and the tutu was there,” Hughes said.

It was the chiefs’ idea to extend the fundraising race until April. At the Wise County Public Safety Fall Festival Thursday night, Hoskins and Stanford convinced Akin and the Sheriff’s Office to join them.

“If they’re in, I’m in,” Akin said.

Hughes will announce the amount of money raised at Relay, and each man has an idea of who needs to lose.

“Me and Steve, we’re appointed people,” Hoskins said. “You need to get the sheriff. He’s the one who needs the votes.”

Stanford agreed with the Decatur chief, but Akin didn’t.

“That [tutu] clashes with khaki,” he said. “It looks good with blue.”

To donate money for Relay to Life, call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971, Decatur Police Department at 940-627-1500 and Bridgeport Police Department at 940-683-3430.