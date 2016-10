By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Road construction scheduled to begin Monday might delay commuters near downtown Decatur.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, work will be performed on Farm Road 730 (Trinity Street) from Hale Street to Main Street. Short segments of the road will be closed each day while routine pavement maintenance is done.

Work is scheduled to take place 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 3, and is expected to last one week.