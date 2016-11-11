Trick instead of treat; Man arrested after handing out porn on Halloween

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A Boyd man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he passed out pornographic DVDs to children trick-or-treating at his home in the 400 block of Hitt Street.

Boyd Police Chief Dwayne Taylor said Brad Collins, 32, of Boyd was arrested last weekend for the sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson, the parent of a trick-or-treater reported a white male at one home, later identified as Collins, handed out a large number of DVDs instead of candy.

The parent checked the DVDs before allowing her children to view them and discovered approximately six of the 59 handed out contained pornographic material. She turned the DVDs over to Taylor.

Two other parents also identified Collins as the individual who handed out several DVDs with inappropriate material to their children. According to the affidavit, Taylor’s report indicated Collins was forceful in handing out the DVDs and “didn’t give the kids a chance to decline the movies.”

Collins was identified in a photo lineup by one of the parents Friday. He was arrested Saturday and released from the Wise County Jail Sunday on a $5,000 bond.